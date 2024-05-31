18-year-old Lake Andes man charged with first-degree murder in stabbing case

May 31—LAKE ANDES, S.D. — An 18-year-old Lake Andes man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred in Charles Mix County in May.

According to the Charles Mix County State's Attorney's Office, Mackenzie Antelope has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter for the May 22 death of 22-year-old Quinlan Ream of Lake Andes.

Antelope was additionally charged with aggravated assault against 33-year-old Dylan Oullette of Lake Andes.

The incident occurred at the Landing Strip Motel in Lake Andes.

According to court documents, Antelope, Ream, and Oullette were all consuming alcohol at the motel on the evening of May 21. According to witnesses, Oullette and Antelope engaged in a verbal altercation, during which Antelope reportedly grabbed a knife. Antelope cautioned Oullette that he would "poke" him if he approached. Subsequently, when Oullette seemingly raised his arms, Antelope proceeded to stab him multiple times.

Documents further detail that as Antelope was stabbing Oullette, Ream intervened by jumping onto Antelope's back. Consequently, Antelope redirected his attack towards Ream, stabbing him as well.

Oullette managed to escape and went across the street to the Gus Stop gas station, where an employee called 911.

Reports from witnesses regarding the presence of a red car parked outside the motel room directed authorities to Antelope's grandmother's residence. Although Antelope initially denied being present at the motel during the stabbing, authorities linked him to the crime scene by matching the pattern on the sandals he wore during the interview to footprints discovered inside the crime scene.

During his initial interrogation by authorities, Oullette initially claimed that he had passed out drunk and awakened to an unidentified individual stabbing him. However, in a subsequent interview, Oullette identified Antelope as his assailant.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, along with Yankton Sioux Tribal Police and the Charles Mix County Sheriff's Office, worked together to apprehend Antelope.

"This case is a prime example of Tribal, State, and County governments working together," Charles Mix County State's Attorney Steve Cotton said in a statement on Friday, May 31. "Due to this collaborative effort law enforcement officers from multiple agencies were able to act swiftly in order to protect the public."

Antelope is currently being held at the Charles Mix County Jail on a $500,000 bond and will have an initial court appearance next week. If convicted, a Class A felony such as first-degree murder, carries a penalty of life in prison and can be subject to the death penalty.