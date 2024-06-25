18-year-old killed by Clayton Co. officer responding to suspicious person call, 3 teens arrested

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead.

CCPD confirmed that an 18-year-old was killed in the shooting on Monday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News App for alerts as news breaks]

Clayton County police said officers got a call about multiple people going into a vacant home on Chippewa Drive.

According to CCPD, officers arrived at the scene and started giving verbal commands for the suspects to come out of the house.

While doing so, CCPD said one of the suspects came out of the back of the home and made contact with an officer who was stationed at the front of the home.

The officer said the suspect was armed.

At that moment, CCPD said the officer asked the suspect to stop because he was running in the direction of the other officers who were trying to get the other suspects out of the home.

The officer then pulled out his gun and shot the 18-year-old suspect.

CCPD said it did not appear that the suspect fired his weapon but it is still under investigation.

Police removed three other suspects from the home and took them into custody; two 18-year-olds and a 16-year-old.

CCPD said the officer involved is being placed on administrative leave.

The GBI is investigating and will provide additional details as the investigation continues.

IN OTHER NEWS:



