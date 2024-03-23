18-year-old killed in Lancaster County shooting, deputies say

An 18-year-old has been killed following a shooting in Lancaster County Friday night, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred just before 11:15 p.m. on Zion Road.

At the scene, police said they found the victim across the road from his house with an apparent gunshot wound.

The teen later passed away, according to police.

Family members told police that the victim was outside when they heard a gunshot. They then started searching for the teen and eventually found him on the ground across the road.

While no arrests have been made in this case, police believe this was not a random incident, and residents of the area are not believed to be in danger.

“This is a very active investigation, and we are pursuing promising leads,” said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile. “I encourage anyone with any information about this shooting to contact us immediately. We will release more information when appropriate as the investigation progresses. Our thoughts and prayers are with this young man’s family, and I hope we will have answers for them about who did this and why very soon.”

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.

