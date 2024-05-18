18-year-old killed in Hyde Park shooting, police say

An 18-year-old is dead following a shooting in Hyde Park early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers reported that they were in the area of the 2200 block of Dana Avenue near Withrow High School around 3:30 a.m. when they heard gunshots.

Before the shooting, police said that there was a gathering of around 50 people from Friday night into the early hours of Saturday morning.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died, police said.

Police have not said if they have a suspect.

Cincinnati police are still investigating.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Shooting in Hyde Park leaves 18-year-old dead