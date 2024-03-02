18-year-old killed after gun goes off in car, Manatee Co. deputies say

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — An 18-year-old was killed Friday evening in a Bradenton shooting, according to Manatee County detectives.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting call at about 6:30 p.m. on 5th Street East.

Detectives said when first responders arrived, the victim, 18-year-old Reginald Fields, was already taken to a hospital. However, he died shortly before 7 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teenager was in a parked car with other people when a gun went off, with the single gunshot hitting Fields.

Detectives are still investigating what happened, but no one has been arrested.

