18-year-old killed in Bradenton shooting, no other injuries reported, deputies say

An 18-year-old was killed in a Bradenton shooting Friday evening, Manatee County Sheriff’s Officials said.

Deputies received a call at 6:30 p.m. about a person having been shot in the 3500 block of 5th St. E. When they arrived, Reginald Fields had already been taken to a local hospital. He died from his injuries shortly before 7 p.m.

In case you missed it: Video: Sarasota Police releases body cam video from officer shooting, 15 shots fired

Witnesses told detectives that Fields was inside a parked car with other people when a handgun “went off.”

Detectives are investigating the circumstances that led up to the single gunshot that was fired.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: 18-year-old killed in Bradenton shooting, deputies say