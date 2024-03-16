18-year-old kept behind bars after being accused of firing gun from a car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An 18-year-old will be kept behind bars after being accused of recklessly firing a gun in public multiple times. According to a criminal complaint, school resources officers called police after hearing ten gunshots north of West Mesa High School near apartment complexes in February.

It took more than a week and two other drive-by shootings before police tracked down Josiah Strongarm. When they confronted him, he couldn’t give police a good reason why he was firing off the new gun. He told police he fired shots at the location because “there were a lot of kids coming out of the school.”

Strongarm faces four counts of shooting from a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a handgun by a minor.

