18-year-old injured in South Akron shooting Sunday; police investigating

A gathering held early Sunday morning turned violent as shots were fired leaving one male victim hospitalized with gunshot wounds, Akron police reported.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Akron police responded to a shots fired call in the 1300 block of Andrus Street. When officers arrived, they discovered that there had been a large gathering, with multiple subjects leaving the scene after shots were fired.

Officers were informed that an 18-year-old male had arrived at Cleveland Clinic Akron General with gunshot wounds. The victim's injuries are non-life threatening, police reported. The victim’s name is being withheld pending further investigation.

Officers recovered shell casings from the scene and found a nearby home had been struck by bullets. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Detectives are working to determine who fired the gunshots that injured the teen and the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

