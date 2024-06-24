18-year-old injured in Edgewater Beach shooting; guests want larger police presence

CLEVELAND (WJW) – An 18-year-old man is in serious condition at MetroHealth Medical Center after being shot at Edgewater Beach Saturday night.

Numerous gunshots were fired, according to the accounts of 911 callers reporting the incident around 9 p.m., in the general area of the Beach House.

Cleveland EMS responded to the scene, where they found the 18-year-old with a gunshot wound.

Now, the Cleveland Metroparks Police Department is investigating the shooting, working with other local law enforcement as needed to apprehend those responsible.

On Sunday, there was an increased presence of Metroparks police officers stationed near the Beach House, walking on foot to ensure guest safety.

Visitors who spoke to FOX 8 said they love Edgewater Beach because it is a safe and beautiful place to spend time.

They are generally concerned about the violent incident and want police to show a stronger presence.

“Seems like the police presence isn’t what it should be during the evening,” Cleveland resident Mark Purnell said. “That’s when it gets a little different, 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m., until the park closes, you get a different element down here. So, that’s when the ranger or police or whatever presence should be higher.”

“Very concerning there, yeah,” Twinsburg resident Donald Hopkins said. “You want to be going to a safe place, nice and safe and you enjoy yourself. People enjoy yourself, but after hours, or later on, that’s when the attitude or the people change.”

Hopkins and his wife Karin Seetch-Hopkins suggest a curfew could help prevent issues.

“We’re not going to let it stop us from coming down here, because this is one of our favorite places,” Seetch-Hopkins said.

Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to contact Metroparks police at 440-333-4911.

