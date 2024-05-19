18-year-old hurt in Friday shooting; Urbana Police investigate

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old was hurt in a late Friday night shooting in Urbana.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Vawter Street and East Harding Drive. Officers responded to the scene, where they found an 18-year-old Urbana man who had been shot.

The victim was given first aid while officers waited for an ambulance to take him to a local

hospital. He is currently listed in stable condition, Urbana Police said.

The Urbana Police Department continues to investigate the incident. They ask anyone who has more information to call 217-384-2320. Information can be shared privately.

Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com, or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app. $2,500 will be given for Crime Stoppers tips that lead to an arrest in a felony crime involving a firearm, or $1,000 in an arrest for any other crime.

