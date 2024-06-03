18-year-old hospitalized after shooting in southwest Atlanta
Atlanta police are investigating an early morning shooting in southwest Atlanta.
On Sunday, at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers were called out to the 1800 block of Metropolitan Parkway Southwest about a person shot.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Officers arrived at the scene and found an 18-year-old man who had been shot in the stomach.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
There are no details on a suspect.
TRENDING STORIES:
LIVE UPDATES: Potential water main breaks being investigated; Here’s where water is restored
Power restored at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Tag reader nabs woman wanted for boyfriend’s murder in DeKalb County
Police are still gathering details on what led to the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: