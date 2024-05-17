18-year-old New Holstein man dies Tuesday on Calumet County HH

NEW HOLSTEIN - An 18-year-old man, Cohen Barajas of New Holstein, died Tuesday evening on Calumet County HH and Meyer Road after his motorcycle rear-ended a boat pulled by a pickup truck, according to the Calumet County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office was notified shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday of the crash. Both Barajas and the pickup truck, the driver of which was identified as 24-year-old Connor Wehmeyer of Glenbeulah, were traveling west on HH when the crash occurred. After the motorcycle struck the boat, Barajas died at the scene.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the incident; they believe speed might have been a factor in the crash. The Calumet County Sheriff's Office released two of the names of the people involved Thursday.

