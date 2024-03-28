18-year-old Hall County robbery suspect now facing over 160 counts of sexual exploitation

A teenager accused of armed robbery is facing several new charges of child sexual exploitation.

According to officials, Abraham Makaya-Bazaba,18, of Gainesville was arrested on Jan. 13 for his involvement in a robbery at Browns Bridge Market.

During that investigation, Gainesville police reportedly found sexually explicit photos of children on Makaya-Bazaba’s cellphone.

Authorities said since Makaya-Bazaba lives in Hall County, the phone was turned over to Hall County Sheriff’s Office for further processing.

Investigators say they found 164 images of child sex abuse material on the phone.

The children in the photos were estimated to range from an infant to 14 years old.

Makaya-Bazaba is charged with 164 felony counts of sexual exploitation of children. Following the hold-up, he faces charges of felony armed robbery, aggravated assault, and theft by taking.

He remains behind bars at the Hall County Jail with no bond.

