18-year-old ‘full of kindness’ killed in crash 2 weeks from graduation, IL school says

An 18-year-old weeks away from her high school graduation was killed in a head-on crash, Illinois authorities say.

Nevaeh Mitchell, of Princeville, was driving home from work May 4 in Peoria when she was involved in the two-vehicle crash, according to the Peoria County Coroner’s Office and details from a GoFundMe. She died at the scene.

The vehicle that struck Mitchell’s, according to the coroner, was traveling in the wrong lane. It’s unclear if charges have been filed against the driver.

Mitchell attended Dunlap High School in Peoria County and was set to graduate in two weeks, according to an obituary. She had received a scholarship to attend Loyola University in Chicago.

“Neveah was a dedicated student who was full of kindness,” her school district said in a post on Facebook. “She was also an incredibly talented artist.”

Amelia Lane, the assistant principal at the school, called Mitchell a “positive light to those around her.”

The obituary states her job at AMC Theater “was more than just a job.” It describes her employment at the theater as “an extension of her warm and welcoming personality.”

Others shared similar thoughts about her personality, including Jayden Defreitas, her supervisor at the theater. Defreitas told WMBD that Mitchell “was the sweetest person” she’s ever met.

“She never complained. She honestly didn’t talk about herself that much. More interested in you and what you were doing,” Defreitas told the station. “All she wanted to do was to help people.”

Mitchell’s funeral service is scheduled for Monday, May 13, at Haskell Funeral and Cremation Services in Princeville.

“Her presence was a gift to all who had the privilege of knowing her, and her creative soul left a lasting impression on the world around her,” loved ones said in the obituary. “Her spirit, though taken too soon, will continue to inspire those she leaves behind.”

