18-year-old found with over 100 grams of marijuana during San Joaquin County traffic stop

(FOX40.COM) — An 18-year-old man from Tracy and two others were recently arrested by the Tracy Police Department after the driver was found to have over 100 grams of marijuana and an unserialized gun in his possession.

Police said the man’s arrest came about after the department received a Flock Safety Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) alert for a vehicle wanted for a commercial burglary case from the San Jose Police Department.

On Thursday, around 3:45 p.m., Tracy police officers found the vehicle mentioned in the ALPR alert near the area of Parker Avenue and Lowell Avenue and conducted a “high-risk” traffic stop.

During the stop, police detained three people in the vehicle and began a search.

The vehicle search revealed 106 grams of marijuana and a “polymer non-serialized gun,” sometimes referred to as a “ghost gun.”

“After SJPD was notified, the vehicle was impounded for evidence and the 18-year-old was arrested without incident for various gun and drug-related charges, and booked into San Joaquin County Jail,” the Tracy Police Department said.

