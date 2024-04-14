18-year-old clinging to vehicle falls and dies during game of tag, Ohio police say

An 18-year-old Ohio man is dead following a fatal accident during a game of tag, police told news outlets.

Police say the man was “involved in a game of tag with squirt guns” when he seemingly tried to ambush someone he knew outside a home in Avon Saturday, April 13, WJW reported.

His target had just driven home when the man dashed out into the driveway and jumped onto the side of the SUV, police told WEWS. He was clinging on to the side of the vehicle as the vehicle was moving, but fell off and hit his head, according to police.

Officers arrived to find someone performing CPR on the man, WOIO reported. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, officials said.

An investigation is underway, according to police.

Avon is a suburb of Cleveland and is a roughly 20-mile drive west of the city’s downtown.

