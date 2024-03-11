18-year-old charged in North Park crash that killed 2 teenage passengers

A teenager is facing charges for a deadly crash in North Park in December.

Taylor Orlowski, 18, of Baden, and Jonathan Tourney, 14, of Gibsonia, died in a single-vehicle crash near Babcock Avenue in McCandless on Dec. 23. The four other people in the car had minor injuries. Soon after the crash, police said the driver was speeding when he lost control and hit a tree.

A criminal complaint states that when the car hit the tree, it split nearly in half, veered across Irwin Road and came to a rest on a wooded hillside.

On Monday, the Allegheny County Police Department identified the driver as Aiden Saber, 18, of Richland Township. In a news release, police clarify the vehicle was traveling at least 72 miles per hour when Saber lost control. Tests showed he also had a blood alcohol content of .047%

Police spoke with a surviving passenger who said everyone in the car had been drinking before the crash, the complaint says. This passenger said the group left his house and walked trails at North Park. When they returned to the car to leave, Saber “punched” the vehicle and sped up while other people in the car told him to stop. The passenger claims Saber repeatedly said “I got it,” while they told him to slow down.

Saber is charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle, two counts of involuntary manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault by a vehicle and driving under the influence.

Police say Saber’s charges come after consultation with the district attorney’s office.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

