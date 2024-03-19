18-year-old charged in kidnapping case reverses plea

Mar. 18—The Austin teen accused of kidnapping and threatening a 16-year-old girl has been convicted in the case after amending his pleas as part of a plea deal.

Donald Eugene Floyd, Jr.,18, agreed to plead guilty to felony fleeing a peace officer and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and DWI Monday in Mower County District Court. However, court records reflect that he has only been convicted of the domestic assault charge.

Official sentencing has been set for June 27.

Floyd was arrested on Sept. 27, 2023, after the Mower County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to KAUS Radio after the girl was witnessed trying to escape a tan vehicle and waving for help on Highway 105.

By the time deputies arrived, the girl had managed to escape the vehicle and flee to the station where employees locked the door, preventing Floyd from getting inside.

The girl was initially picked up from her home after getting text messages from Floyd starting at around 1:30 p.m., including threatening messages.

When Floyd showed up at the home, the girl met him at the car, but refused to get in. According to the complaint the victim eventually got in the car after Floyd continued to be aggressive.

Floyd was arrested not long after the girl's escape from his vehicle, following a short chase that saw him reach speeds of 60 mph.

Floyd denied ever getting physical, but the victim indicated that he had struck her in the past, including just four to five weeks prior to the incident.