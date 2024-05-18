18-year-old charged for auto burglaries, guns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old has been charged in a string of aggravated assaults and auto burglaries across Shelby County on April 16 and 17.

R’Shunio Greer was identified by a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office task force as one of three to four suspects who were pulling up to homes in a stolen car and burglarizing vehicles while pointing weapons at the houses.

The incidents happened in both the north and south ends of the county, the sheriff’s office said.

Greer was arrested Friday after law enforcement agencies including the ATF and the Metro Gang Unit served a search warrant in the 1200 block of Quail Ridge Lane near the Memphis airport.

Detectives say they found six firearms including a Glock with an automatic switch, plus four key programmers and drugs.

Greer is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, theft of property $60,000-250,000, motor vehicle burglary, six counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a machine gun, drugs and key programmers.

The cases are still under investigation.

Jail records show Greer had been booked Friday night, but his mugshot was not available.

