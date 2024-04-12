18-year-old who caused Shawano County bonfire explosion is sentenced

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – The teenager who caused a bonfire explosion in Maple Grove, which injured 17 people, received his sentencing Thursday.

Eighteen-year-old Samuel Armstrong was sentenced to one year in jail, which could be shortened to six months with good behavior. He also has a five-year probation period.

In February, Armstrong pleaded no contest to 13 felony charges of negligent use of a weapon or explosive. 17 teenagers were injured in the October 2022 explosion, which occurred after Armstrong poured a gas-diesel mixture onto a bonfire at a homecoming party.

“He shows he has a lack of good judgment,” Shawano County Judge Katherine Sloma said before handing down the sentence. “It was ultimately his choice, sober or intoxicated, to roll that barrel onto the fire.”

Armstrong, who turned himself into the police the day after the fire, admitted to drinking beer. A juvenile also aided in the act and is still being processed in juvenile court as they remain a minor.

A common sentiment shared among victims and their families in the courtroom is that while physical and emotional wounds are still healing, many have chosen to forgive Armstrong.

“You’re going to do good things in your life, and I just want to encourage you, as rough as this is now,” Greg Van Asten, the father of a victim, said. “And I want to let you know I forgive you.”

His wife, Julie Van Asten, also came to terms with forgiveness after reading the police report.

“Sam, in my heart, I know you are not a malicious person,” she said. “I read the police report that you were there helping Benjamin after that barrel exploded, trying to put that fire out that was burning him. Reading that report has helped me to forgive you about what happened.”

Armstrong has until 8 p.m. on May 30 to turn himself into jail, which was agreed upon by the judge, district attorney and defense to allow him to walk at graduation.

The state’s plea offer, obtained by Local 5 News, says in part that “the state will recommend withheld sentence five years’ probation with the following conditions: one-year county jail with six months stayed for fir agents use for any violations or sanctions work (education) release.”

Armstrong’s next steps were discussed at length in court, which included working construction to save money for restitution.

Shawano County District Attorney Gregory Parker explained that Armstrong has the option to transfer to the Brown County Jail, where he could be let out with an electronic monitoring bracelet and join highway construction crews.

