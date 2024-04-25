18-year-old back in jail after alleged shooting at school bus stop

An 18-year-old accused of shooting at students at a bus stop while on probation is back in jail, officials said.

Channel 9 spoke with one of the students who was shot at on March 28.

He was waiting for a school bus off Arrowood Road in southwest Charlotte.

“I was at the bus stop and then we start running because somebody was shooting at the apartment,” said the student who didn’t want to be identified.

The victim told police the suspect, who they didn’t know, walked toward them carrying a rifle and when the victim backed up, the suspect started firing, according to an affidavit.

“The second one, I just started running with the guys that was at the bus stop with me,” the teen said.

The victim later told police he believed the shooting had something to do with a girl he met.

Based on the investigation, it is believed that Elijiah Massey is the alleged shooter in the case.

Investigators discovered that in November 2022, Massey, who was then 16 years old, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Massey was sentenced to 24 months of supervised probation in February.

He’s now accused of committing the bus stop shooting on March 28.

On April 2, the victim pinpointed Massey out of a photo lineup as the bus stop shooter.

Four days before Massey’s 18th birthday, police were called on April 6 to his apartment in southwest Charlotte.

Officers say they found him with two gunshot wounds that Massey allegedly said were self-inflicted.

Officers said Massey told them he was shot with a handgun, but arrest warrants say he wouldn’t explain what happened.

Nevertheless, he’s facing multiple charges for the bus stop shooting, including assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The victim said he is still grappling with the incident and doesn’t want to ride the school bus, but he must.

