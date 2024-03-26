18-year-old arrested in Phoenix triple shooting that killed 1, hospitalized 2

An arrest was made in the March 18 triple shooting in Phoenix that left one dead and two in the hospital, according to police.

Phoenix police confirmed that, on Sunday, Brazion Sheppard was released from the hospital and booked into jail on charges of first-degree murder, burglary and aggravated assault.

Officials said on Monday, March 18, at around 2:15 p.m., Phoenix police officers responded to the area of 45th Avenue and Thomas Road regarding a shooting.

Police said they located the suspect of the shooting in the middle of the apartment complex with one gunshot wound. Inside of a nearby apartment they found two juveniles, one girl and one boy, each with at least one gunshot wound.

The girl was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The boy, identified by police as 17-year-old Arlandis West Jr., died on scene.

Preliminary information released by police suggested Sheppard confronted West Jr. about a disagreement which resulted in a fight and then an exchange of gunfire. Authorities did not provide any additional details regarding the burglary charge.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Teen arrested in Phoenix triple shooting that killed 1, injured 2