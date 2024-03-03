18-year-old arrested for murder, aggravated assault after allegedly shooting friend

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection to a shooting in South Salt Lake on Friday night that left his friend dead, according to arrest documents.

Anthony Raymond Woodrow was arrested on Friday on seven different charges — including murder, category 2 restricted person transaction – firearm, felony discharge of a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault.

Police said Woodrow was intoxicated and had admitted to consuming “several alcoholic beverages” and using marijuana earlier in the day. According to police, Woodrow and the victim were in a “text messaging altercation,” when the victim went to Woodrow’s home.

According to arrest documents, the victim said he was going to leave after a verbal altercation and was making his way toward the door, when Woodrow said he was going to shoot the victim and the victim reportedly charged at Woodrow.

Woodrow then “pulled a firearm he had concealed on his person and shot the victim five to six times,” according to arrest documents. He then called police and “made a spontaneous statement” to a dispatcher, where he reportedly said he shot someone, as stated in the affidavit of probable cause.

According to the probable cause statement, Woodrow was taken into custody and his parents were detained after police arrived at the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died, according to police.

Before the victim was shot, and when he first arrived at the residence, police say both Woodrow and his father — who officials say was also intoxicated — reportedly armed themselves with firearms, as stated in arrest documents.

According to the affidavit, Woodrow’s mother went outside to speak with the victim before he was allowed inside the home, and Woodrow’s father reportedly said things sounded calm before suggesting he and Woodrow put down the weapons.

Woodrow’s father reportedly put his gun on the kitchen table, before Woodrow said he didn’t want to speak to the victim and went into his bedroom, according to arrest documents.

However, when the victim was inside the home, he allegedly got into a “verbal altercation” with Woodrow’s mother and “threatened to assault” Woodrow before Woodrow came out of his bedroom and also engaged in a “verbal altercation” with the victim, according to the affidavit.

Woodrow’s parents reportedly separated Woodrow and the victim, but the two continued the verbal altercation, according to the probable cause statement. When the victim said he was going to leave, Woodrow’s mother reportedly pulled on his clothes before Woodrow said he was going to shoot the victim.

After the incident, police obtained a search warrant and processed the crime scene, where they found several firearms and collected footage from security cameras in the home as evidence.

Woodrow was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail. Both of his parents were also detained by police after they got to the scene.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

