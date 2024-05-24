18-year-old arrested on multiple sexual exploitation of children charges

DENVER (KDVR) — A monthslong investigation resulted in the arrest of an 18-year-old suspect on accusations of harassment and extortion of children through Snapchat and text messages.

John Farnsworth Van Der Bosch, 18, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of nine charges, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with:

Three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, Class 3 felonies

Two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, Class 4 felonies

Two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, Class 5 felonies

One count of criminal extortion, Class 4 felony

One count of aggravated cruelty to animals, Class 4 felony

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit of the FBI began to investigate Van Der Bosch on Feb. 6. The investigators allege that Van Der Bosch was sexually exploiting children and had child sexual abuse materials in his possession.

According to Colorado court records, the charges stem from alleged actions in December 2023.

Van Der Bosch was booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Center with a $100,000 cash or surety bond. He is next scheduled to appear in court on June 25.

Investigators believe there could be additional victims in this case and are sharing his photo to that end. Anyone with information on this case, or who believes they may know someone who was harassed, extorted or exploited by this suspect, is asked to call the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 720-874-8477.

