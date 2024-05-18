18-year-old arrested in connection with shooting at Providence memorial vigil. What to know

PROVIDENCE – The Providence police on Friday arrested an 18-year-old city man in connection with a shooting at a memorial vigil earlier this week.

The police took Gary E. Maddox III into custody for allegedly shooting two people at a vigil Monday for stabbing victim Jaheim Carter. At 15, Jaheim was stabbed to death on an Olneyville street corner in a midday fight in May 2017.

Maddox, who is facing charges of possession of a firearm without a license and firing a firearm in a compact area, is accused of shooting a 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman, leaving them with non-life-threatening injuries.

