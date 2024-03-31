18-year-old from Albuquerque arrested after Downtown crowd shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is behind bars after authorities claimed he shot into a crowd overnight in Downtown.

According to police, an officer heard multiple gunshots coming from 4th and Central a little after 1 a.m. Sunday. Officials claimed they found 18-year-old Zane Katzenberger with a gun in his waistband.

Video footage allegedly showed Katzenberger shooting at multiple people in a crowd before taking off.

According to the criminal complaint, one person was taken to the hospital. Katzenberger is facing several charges, including aggravated battery.

