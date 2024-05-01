18-year-old accused of killing her best friend in DeKalb DUI crash gets $23,000 bond

A DeKalb County high school student accused of killing her best friend in a DUI crash earlier this year faced a judge Wednesday.

Hannah Hackemeyer, 18, appeared on a video feed for her bond hearing. She’s been charged with felony homicide by vehicle and three misdemeanors, driving under the influence, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane.

The judge ruled on a $23,000 bond, $20,000 for the homicide and $1,000 each for the three misdemeanors.

The crash on Oak Grove Road Feb. 24 killed Lakeside High School student Sophie Lekiachvilli and injured another student. Police said Hackemeyer was speeding when she lost control, causing the car to overturn and hit a tree.

If Hackemeyer is found guilty, she’ll face significant jail time of up to 15 years, according to an attorney not involved with the case.

“She may not have intended to kill this person, but she had the requisite intent, knowing what she was doing when she was drinking, knowing that this was a violation of the law and yet driving the car anyway,” attorney Bruce Hagen said.

Under an agreement with the District Attorney, if Hackemeyer is released on bond, she’ll have a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew and she won’t be allowed to drive or consume any alcohol or drugs.

Hackemeyer was booked into jail on Tuesday.

Lekiachvili’s family declined to talk to Channel 2′s Brian Mims, but friends said she was one of the kindest people they’d ever met. She planned to attend Auburn University in the fall.

