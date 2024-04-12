18-year-old accused of armed robbery in downtown Spokane

Apr. 11—An 18-year-old man is accused of robbing a person at gunpoint Wednesday night in downtown Spokane and was arrested shortly after at a youth facility in the Chief Garry Park Neighborhood.

Officers responded to the reported robbery at about 10 p.m. in the area of 500 W. Sprague Ave., according to a Spokane police news release.

The victim told police the suspect, later identified as Edward F. Ramey, put a handgun in his stomach and demanded his property. Ramey "racked the slide" of the firearm to prove it was real, according to the release.

The victim gave over his property and the suspect ran away.

Officers identified the suspect as Ramey and found him at a youth facility in the 3100 block of East Augusta Avenue. Police did not identify the facility.

Officers worked with staff at the facility and took him into custody. Police said they found two BB guns in Ramey's bag.

Ramey was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

He made his first appearance Thursday in Spokane County Superior Court and is scheduled for an arraignment April 23. He was in jail Thursday on a $25,000 bond.