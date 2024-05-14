18 minors cited for alcohol at Morgan Wallen’s Hersheypark Stadium concert

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – More than a dozen people were cited for alcohol at the Morgan Wallen concert at Hersheypark Stadium.

The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement says charges were filed against 18 individuals under the age of 21 during a minor patrol at the May 9 concert.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WHTM Daily Digest

Sixteen of the minors were cited for purchase, consumption, possession, or transportation of liquor or malt or brewed beverages. A 19-year-old man from Minersville was cited for underage drinking and a 20-year-old woman from New York was cited for possessing a false ID.

Among those cited were two 16-year-olds, four 17-year-olds, one 18-year-old, six 19-year-olds, and six 20-year-olds.

Midstate woman billed 27 cents writes letter to Pennsylvania Department of Revenue

The minor patrol was conducted at the Hersheypark Stadium parking lot and in the area of Hersheypark Drive.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.