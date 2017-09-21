18 Halloween Costume Ideas For People With Glasses

Glasses wearers know all-too-well the struggle of finding a Halloween costume that fits their #brand.

You can either fully commit to your costume and ditch your spectacles for a blurry evening, or claim that your glasses add ~personality~ to the otherwise committed look. Either way, bespectacled folks need a few more costumes that incorporate their glasses, besides Harry Potter.

Below, check out 18 of our favorite costume ideas for people with glasses. Something is guaranteed to catch your eye.

1 Barb from "Stranger Things"

View photos (Spirit Halloween) More

Shop it here.

2 Ralphie from "A Christmas Story"

View photos (Halloween Express) More

You'll shoot your eye out! Shop it here.

3 Daria Morgendorffer

View photos (Amazon) More

Shop it here.

4 Where's Waldo