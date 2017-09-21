18 Halloween Costume Ideas For People With Glasses

Glasses wearers know all-too-well the struggle of finding a Halloween costume that fits their #brand.
You can either fully commit to your costume and ditch your spectacles for a blurry evening, or claim that your glasses add ~personality~ to the otherwise committed look. Either way, bespectacled folks need a few more costumes that incorporate their glasses, besides Harry Potter.
Below, check out 18 of our favorite costume ideas for people with glasses. Something is guaranteed to catch your eye.
1 Barb from "Stranger Things"
2 Ralphie from "A Christmas Story"
You'll shoot your eye out! Shop it here.
3 Daria Morgendorffer
4 Where's Waldo
5 Meg Griffin from "Family Guy"
With a pink cap and a pink tee, you're set for this costume.
6 Garth Alger from "Wayne's World"
7 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Channel your favorite feminist justice this Halloween with a black robe gown and detachable lace collar.
8 Steve Urkel from "Family Matters"
9 Tina Belcher from "Bob's Burgers"
10 Walter White from "Breaking Bad"
11 Alex from "Orange Is The New Black"
Shop the costume here, and snag a black wig here.
12 Tobias Funke from "Arrested Development"
Show your never-nude side with this blue body paint and these short denim cut-offs.
13 Velma from "Scooby Doo"
14 Austin Powers
15 Dwight Schrute from "The Office"
16 Enid Coleslaw from "Ghost World"
Pair Enid's iconic raptor shirt with a pleated mini skirt and combat boots to get her look. Don't forget the blue wig.
17
Pair a basic white button down with a classic Superman logo tee, and you're classic Clark Kent from the DC Comics.
18 Ian Malcolm from "Jurassic Park"
Life will, uh, find a way...especially in this black button down, this classic black leather jacket and this chain necklace.
