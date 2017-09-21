    18 Halloween Costume Ideas For People With Glasses

    Glasses wearers know all-too-well the struggle of finding a Halloween costume that fits their #brand.

    You can either fully commit to your costume and ditch your spectacles for a blurry evening, or claim that your glasses add ~personality~ to the otherwise committed look. Either way, bespectacled folks need a few more costumes that incorporate their glasses, besides Harry Potter.

    Below, check out 18 of our favorite costume ideas for people with glasses. Something is guaranteed to catch your eye.

    1 Barb from "Stranger Things"

    (Spirit Halloween)

    2 Ralphie from "A Christmas Story"

    (Halloween Express)

    3 Daria Morgendorffer

    (Amazon)

    4 Where's Waldo

    (Spirit Halloween)

    5 Meg Griffin from "Family Guy"

    (FOX)

    With a pink cap and a pink tee, you're set for this costume. 

    6 Garth Alger from "Wayne's World"

    (Spirit Halloween)

    7 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

    (Rutgers)

    Channel your favorite feminist justice this Halloween with a black robe gown and detachable lace collar

    8 Steve Urkel from "Family Matters"

    (Amazon)

    9 Tina Belcher from "Bob's Burgers"

    (Halloween Express)

    10 Walter White from "Breaking Bad"

    (Amazon)

    11 Alex from "Orange Is The New Black"

    (Amazon)

    12 Tobias Funke from "Arrested Development"

    (Uproxx)

    13 Velma from "Scooby Doo"

    (Amazon)

    14 Austin Powers

    (Amazon)

    15 Dwight Schrute from "The Office"

    (Amazon)

    16 Enid Coleslaw from "Ghost World"

    (Rex Features)

    17

    (DC Comics)

    Pair a basic white button down with a classic Superman logo tee, and you're classic Clark Kent from the DC Comics. 

    18 Ian Malcolm from "Jurassic Park"

    (Universal Pictures)

