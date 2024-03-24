18 frozen puppies were going to be fed to resident’s snakes, Oregon cops say

A search of an Oregon home following a tip turned up 18 dead puppies frozen to be fed to pet snakes, sheriff’s officials reported.

Investigators served a search warrant on the Goble home Friday, March 22, after someone reported the resident was freezing litters of puppies as snake food, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies recovered 18 frozen puppies, which were taken the Oregon Humane Society to determine how they died, the sheriff’s office said.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife seized one of the multiple snakes found in the home, deputies said.

An investigation continues. Sheriff’s officials did not say whether any arrests were made.

Goble is about a 40-mile drive north of Portland.

