18 frozen puppies used to feed pet snakes found in Columbia County home: deputies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A search warrant executed on a home in Goble found 18 frozen puppies which were allegedly used in feeding the residents’ pet snakes, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

After the county Animal Control received information that the resident was freezing the litters of puppies for this purpose, CCSO deputies executed the search warrant Friday morning, authorities say.

CCSO recovered and seized the puppies, which were then taken to the Oregon Humane Society to determine the cause of death, officials say.

Several snakes were found at the home, with one snake being seized by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, authorities say.

A spokesperson for CCSO told KOIN 6 News that the investigation is still ongoing and they are currently working with the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office on charges for the individuals involved.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOIN 6 News for updates.

