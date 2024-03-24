18 arrested, multiple stolen vehicles recovered in Portland police operation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The latest stolen vehicle operation (SVO) conducted Friday by Portland police resulted in multiple arrests and the recovery of several stolen vehicles and firearms.

According to PPB, this SVO was initially focused in Northeast Portland, but then moved to the area of North Portland including Jantzen Beach and Delta Park.

In one particular instance, PPB assisted the Vancouver Police Department – who were conducting their own separate SVO at the time – when the driver of a stolen Portland car eluded their officers after speeding throughout Vancouver, leading to officers intentionally deflating the suspect’s tires.

Despite this, the driver managed to flee in the stolen car across the river into Portland where PPB officers conducted a PIT maneuver to get the car to stop, officials say.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Dylan J. Hardy, attempted to run away on foot, but officers were able to catch and arrest him on outstanding warrants, authorities say.

Hardy was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, attempting to elude police in a vehicle and attempting to elude police on foot.

PPB Sergeant Sarah Kerwin told KOIN 6 News these missions combine local law enforcement with the Deputy District Attorney’s auto theft task force, adding this helps get repeat offenders off the streets quicker.

“We had a case this last summer where we arrested a subject who had been involved in multiple vehicle thefts and it ended up having convicted him in two weeks and he’s already at Coffee Creek,” she said.

Overall, PPB says this SVO resulted in the recovery of 10 stolen vehicles, three illegally possessed firearms and the arrests of 18 people.

PPB was assisted by the Gresham Police Department, Port of Portland Police Department, Multnomah County District Attorney’s Auto Theft Task Force, PPB’s K9 Unit and PPB’s Air Support Unit during this SVO.

Members of the crowdsource Facebook group PDX Stolen Cars also helped police find and recover four stolen vehicles.

