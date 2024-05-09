18 arrested on drug charges in Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Eighteen people were arrested after a Buchanan County operation to combat drug distribution.

A news release from Buchanan County Commonwealth’s Attorney Nikki Stiltner states the operation was a joint effort involving Stiltner’s office, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies.

In total, 18 people were arrested out of the 38 who were targeted. Law enforcement also served 82 indictments of 137 that were returned by a grand jury.

“Let this be a clear message to anyone attempting to poison our community with drugs: we will relentlessly pursue you and ensure that justice is served,” Stiltner said in a statement. “We stand united with our law enforcement partners to eradicate drug trafficking from Buchanan County and will not rest until every corner is free from its destructive influence.”

“This operation demonstrates the formidable impact we can achieve through collaboration,” Buchanan County Sheriff Allen Boyd stated in the release. “We are committed to our mission to root out those who threaten the safety of our community with drug-related crimes. No stone will be left unturned in our pursuit of those who endanger the lives and wellbeing of our citizens.”

The following individuals were arrested on various drug charges:

Brandon Adkins

Phillip Andrew Adkins

Darrell Baker

Nila Nicole Bullins

Linda Darlene Dotson

Decklin Hibbitts

Phillip Hurd

Charles Dean Hurley

Joey Hurley

Michelle Lynn Keen

Hian Samantha Minnix

Angel Lynn Neal

Brett Ryan Ramey

Bonnie Lee Rife

James Lee Riley

Tina Smith

Clifford Michael Stacy

Christy Lynn St. Clair

The charges of each person arrested can be found in the release below:

5-8-24 Drug Roundup Results in Arrest of 18 Individuals by Murry Lee on Scribd

