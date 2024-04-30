177th Fighter Wing to perform night training in Egg Harbor Twp

Residents around Egg Harbor Township should expect some nighttime noises starting Tuesday.

The 177th Fighter Wing will be performing night-flying training through May 17, according to a Facebook post from the organization.

The trainings will take place several nights a week to "maintain mission-capability and combat-readiness at home and abroad."

The Air National Guard also thanked readers of the post for their continued support.

The 177th Fighter Wing is located at the Atlantic City International Airport.

Despite the warnings of fighter jet engines that will be flying overhead the area for the next couple weeks, commenters seemed excited about the noise.

"Looking forward to it. I'm right next door and love it," one commenter wrote.

"The sound of freedom!" exclaimed a few others.

