All 175 groups spending big bucks lobbying the KY legislature this year

Lots of companies, nonprofits and other interest groups have spent millions in just two months to influence the Kentucky state legislature.

The list includes such tech giants as Google and Amazon and prominent local interest groups, including the Frankfort Plant Board and the Kentucky League of Cities.

According to the Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission, these groups spent just under $6.1 million in January and February, breaking a record for lobbying in the first two months of any year in state history. The figure underscores the trend of more and more money being spent to lobby the state legislature year-over-year.

For a full list of all the groups (all 175 of them) that have spent $10,000 or more lobbying the state legislature in January and February, read below:

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce: $105,310.

American Civil Liberties Union of KY (ACLU): $95,931.

Kentuckians for the Commonwealth: $58,231.

Greater Louisville, Inc.: $55,800.00

Kentucky Hospital Association: $55,325.

Pharmaceutical Care Management Assn. (PCMA): $51,693.

KY Justice Association: $50,007.

Kentucky League of Cities: $49,644.

Frankfort Plant Board: $49,415.

East Kentucky Power Co-operatives: $45,891.

KY Retail Federation: $44,707.

LG&E/Kentucky Utilities: $41,352.

Altria: $40,295.

Elevance Health: $39,646.

Kentucky Medical Association: $37,394.

KY Assn of Electric Co-ops: $37,050.

Save the Children: $36,147.

KY Primary Care Assoc: $34,694.

Kentucky Education Association: $32,596.

Duke Energy: $31,642.

KY Bankers Association: $30,468.

KY Distillers: $28,973.

Alliance for Automotive Innovation: $28,781.

Kentucky Association of Counties: $27,862.

Americans for Prosperity: $27,028.

KY Automobile Dealers Association: $25,119.

KY Farm Bureau: $24,903.

HCA Healthcare: $24,400.

Coalition for the Homeless: $23,301.

BlueOvalSK: $23,297.

Jefferson County Public Schools: $23,195.

KY Assn. of Independent Recovery Organizations (KAIROS): $22,860.

Churchill Downs: $22,860.

Century Aluminum: $22,740.

AT&T: $22,106.

American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network: $21,552.

Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of KY, Inc.: $21,358..

Dream.org: $21,319.

Diageo North America: $21,085.

FC Cincinnati: $21,000.

Sazerac Company: $20,959.

Amazon: $20,765.

Humane Society: $20,744.

RAI Services: $20,711..

United Healthcare Services, Inc.: $20,576.

Humana Inc.: $20,456.

LifePoint Health: $20,000.

Associated General Contractors: $20,000.

KY Rural Broadband Association: $19,462.

Fairness Campaign: $18,850.

Community Action Kentucky, Inc.: $18,662.

Houchens Industries: $18,464.

Cincinnati/Northern KY International Airport: $18,352.

KY Equine Education Alliance (KEEP): $18,091.

Pikeville Medical Center: $18,088.

CSX Railroad: $18,051.

Louisville & Jefferson County Metro Government: $17,850.

Louisville & Jefferson County Metropolitan Sewer: $17,650.

Texas Public Policy Foundation: $17,500.

Mountain Comprehensive Care Center: $17,250.

KY Health Departments Association: $17,158.

Google LLC and Its Affiliates: $17,042.

KY Assn. of Health Care Facilities: $16,575.

KY State Building & Construction Trades Council: $16,300.

KY Youth Advocates, Inc.: $16,228.

National Mentor Holdings, LLC: $16,000.

KY Assn. of Manufacturers: $15,976.

Louisville Water Company: $15,890.

American Property Casualty Insurance Association: $15,843.

Pharmaceutical Research & Manuf. of America: $15,840.

Family Foundation (The): $15,647.22

CVS Health: $15,609.

Toyota Motor North America, Inc.: $15,570.

Columbia Gas of KY, Inc.: $15,419.

Beam Suntory, Inc.: $15,264.

Charter Communications: $15,211.

Veterans Guardian VA Claim Consulting LLC: $15,000.

NextEra Energy Resources, LLC: $15,000.

KY State AFL-CIO: $15,000.

Inseparable Action, Inc.: $15,000.

ECL Entertainment, LLC: $15,000.

KY Center for Economic Policy: $14,853.

KY Magistrates & Commissioners Association, Inc.: $14,842.

KY Retired Teachers Association: $14,813.

Aviation Museum of Kentucky, Inc.: $14,807.

KY County Judge/Executive Association: $14,567.

CRH Americas: $14,500.

KY Cattlemen’s Association: $14,400.

U.S. Precedent: $14,331.

Ford Motor Co.: $14,272.

Novo Nordisk, Inc.: $14,258.

Heaven Hill Distilleries: $14,000.

Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund: $13,762.

Nucor Corp.: $13,628.

KY Dental Association: $13,098.

Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association: $13,050.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare: $12,852.

KY Power Co.: $12,817.

Amgen, Inc.: $12,802.

WellCare Health Insurance Company of Ky., Inc.: $12,625.

Metro United Way: $12,620.

Airbnb, Inc.: $12,500.

Bail Project: $12,324.

Tri-Arrows Aluminum Inc. : $12,250.

American Petroleum Institute: $12,250.

Revolutionary Racing: $12,000.

Red Mile (The): $12,000.

Philanthropy Roundtable: $12,000.

KY Petroleum Marketers Association: $12,000.

IGT and Its affiliates: $12,000.

Gainwell Technologies, LLC & its affiliates: $12,000.

Kentucky Realtors: $11,770.

KY Optometric Association: $11,667.

National Assn. of Vision Care Plans: $11,543.

TJ Samson Community Hospital: $11,500.

CoreCivic: $11,450.

KY Credit Union League, Inc.: $11,438.

Americas Health Insurance Plans: $11,404.

Saint Joseph Health System: $11,331.

KY Nonprofit Network, Inc.: $11,310.

KY Coal Association: $11,062.

Saint Elizabeth Healthcare: $11,061.

Secure Elections Project: $11,000.

McKesson Corporation: $11,000.

KY Liquor Retailers Coalition: $11,000.

KY Downs LLC: $11,000.

H & R Agri-Power: $11,000.

State Farm Insurance Group: $10,887.

Paducah & Louisville Railway, Inc.: $10,801.

Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce: $10,800.

KY Assn. of School Administrators: $10,760.

Commerce Lexington: $10,650.

KY Society of Certified Public Accountants: $10,647.

Cannon Cochran Management Services, Inc.: $10,600.

American Massage Therapy Association: $10,500.

Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates: $10,451.

Altafiber, former Cincinnati Bell, Inc & Its Subsidiaries: $10,380.

AARP: $10,358.

Big Rivers Electric Corp.: $10,123.

Logan Aluminum, Inc.: $10,088.

KY Rural Water Association: $10,034.

Yes, Every Kid, Inc.: $10,000.

Westlake Corporation: $10,000.

Wellpath: $10,000.

Waterford.org: $10,000.

ViaPath: $10,000.

Underdog Fantasy: $10,000.

Thomas D. Clark Foundation: $10,000.

TC Energy: $10,000.

SidePrize, LLC dba PrizePicks: $10,000.

Opticians Assn. of KY: $10,000.

Norton Healthcare, Inc.: $10,000.0

NET Recovery Corp.: $10,000.

LifePoint Health: $10,000.

Life Coordinated Inc.: $10,000.

Lancaster Colony Corp.: $10,000.

KY Competes: $10,000.

KY Board of Podiatry: $10,000.

Kramer Davis, LLC: $10,000.

Healing Place (The): $10,000.

Grover Gaming: $10,000.

Enervenue: $10,000.

Dismas Charities Inc.: $10,000.

Community Choice Financial: $10,000.

City of Ashland, KY: $10,000.

Buckhorn Children & Family Services: $10,000.

BrightSpring Health Services: $10,000.

Behavioral Health Group: $10,000.

Asurion LLC: $10,000.

Angel’s Envy: $10,000.

American Wagering, Inc. - Caesar’s Digital: $10,000.

American Municipal Power: $10,000.

American Assn. for Marriage & Family Therapy: $10,000.

Academic Partnerships, LLC: $10,000.