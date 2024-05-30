170 99 Cents Only stores to reopen as Dollar Trees, including locations in Texas

Many 99 Cents Only stores will reopen as Dollar Trees, after the former closed all of its 370 locations.

Dollar Tree announced Wednesday it had acquired leases for 170 99 Cents Only store locations in Texas, Arizona, California and Nevada.

In addition to the locations, Dollar Tree also bought the North American intellectual property rights for 99 Cents Only as well as some furniture and equipment left inside the stores. Dollar Tree will reopen the stores as soon as this fall under its own brand and with its own products.

"As we continue to execute on our accelerated growth strategy for the Dollar Tree brand, this was an attractive opportunity to secure leases in priority markets where we see strong profitable growth potential,” said Michael Creedon, Jr., Dollar Tree’s Chief Operating Officer, in the news release.

As of Thursday morning, it was unclear which of 99 Cents Only's Texas stores would be rebranded.

99 Cents Only closes 371 stores

In April, California-based discount chain 99 Cents Only filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Texas, Arizona and Nevada. Along with the filing came the closure of its 371 stores.

"This was an extremely difficult decision and is not the outcome we expected or hoped to achieve," interim CEO Mike Simoncic said in a news release. "Unfortunately, the last several years have presented significant and lasting challenges in the retail environment."

Simoncic said several factors contributed to the dire state of the discount store company, including the "unprecedented impact left by the COVID-19 pandemic." He also cited shifting consumer demands, inflationary pressures and rising shrinkage levels, which refers to the loss of inventory or cash from theft, damage, or administrative errors.

Dollar Tree announces price increases in March

Dollar Tree said it would raise the price cap in its stores to $7 in its fourth quarter earnings call.

"This year, across 3,000 stores, we expect to expand our multi-price assortment by over 300 items at price points ranging from $1.50 to $7," Dollar Tree CEO Rick Dreiling said in the call on March 13.

Dollar Tree executives said on the call that the demographics of their customers trended towards higher income brackets.

Dollar Tree and 99 Cents Only: What's the difference?

Though Dollar Tree and 99 Cents Only are both retail chains, there are a few distinct differences between the two.

According to CNN, 99 Cents Only was a regional chain that sold groceries, while Virginia-based Dollar Tree is a national company offering an array of party supplies, home goods and more. Prior to raising prices to $1.25 and up in 2021, Dollar Tree was the last dollar store chain to sell everything for $1.

Dollar Tree, Inc. owns Family Dollar. While Dollar Tree has mostly suburban locations, the majority of Family Dollar stores are in cities. Family Dollar's reputation has taken a hit in recent years due to mismanagement and poor conditions. After Family Dollar was fined over $40 million for a rat infestation in a warehouse in March, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar announced the closure of nearly 1,000 stores.

99 Cents Only stores in Texas

Here's a list of 99 Cents Only locations in Texas:

Arlington : 908 E. Pioneer Pkwy

Colleyville : 3901 Colleyville Blvd

Conroe : 1420 Loop 336

Dallas - Preston : 13444 Preston Rd

Dallas - Frankford : 3632 Frankford Rd

Dallas - Live Oak : 4500 Live Oak St

Dallas - Bruton : 9009 Bruton Rd

Duncanville : 410 E.Camp Wisdom Rd

El Paso : 1000 S. Stanton Street

Fort Worth : 455 Sherry Ln

Garland - Centerville : 950 W. Centerville Rd

Garland - Buckingham : 1445 West Buckingham Road

Harlingen : 701 N. 13th St

Houston - Westheimer : 7639 Westheimer

Houston - Hwy 6/Keith : 4980 N. Highway 6

Houston - Jones : 10787 Jones Rd

Houston - Wallisville : 5809 E. Sam Houston Pkwy

Houston - Bammel : 13749 State Hwy 249

Houston - Bissonnet : 11873 Bissonnet St

Houston - Gessner : 8700 S. Gessner, #100

Houston - Almeda Genoa : 10220 Almeda Genoa Road

Houston - Westheimer/Hwy 6 : 14310 Westheimer Rd

Houston - Chimney Rock : 11320 Chimney Rock Rd

Houston - Little York : 10702 Easttex Fwy

Houston - Hobby : 8330 Broadway St

Houston - Lawndale : 7061 Lawndale St

Houston - Ballaire : 5800 Bellaire Suite 1-101

Houston - FM 1960 : 4849 FM 1960 W

Houston - Tidwell : 5550 N. Fwy

Houston - Greens : 251 W Greens Rd

Houston - Stella Link : 9333 Stella Link Rd

Humble - Atascocita : 7130 FM 1960

Humble - FM 1960 : 216 FM 1960

Katy - Mason : 21961 Katy Fwy

Katy - Fry : 3111 N. Fry Rd

McAllen : 2246 W. Nolana Ave

Mesquite : 3330 N. Galloway Ave

Pasadena : 4100 Fairmont Pkwy

Rosenberg : 2516 Avenue H

San Antonio - Thousand Oaks Drive : 2942 Thousand Oaks Dr

San Antonio - Walzem : 5464 Walzem Rd, Suite 3

San Antonio - Basse West : 3025 West Ave

San Antonio - Dellcrest : 1864 S. WW White Rd

San Antonio - Callaghan : 4350 Callaghan Rd

Waco: 5912 Bosque Blvd, Suite 323

— USA TODAY reporter Gabe Hauari contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Some 99 Cents Only stores in Texas to reopen as Dollar Tree