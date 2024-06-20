I-17 is under construction north of Phoenix. Here's what Arizona travelers must know

Between Anthem Way and Sunset Point, there is a 23-mile section of Interstate 17 that sees more than 1 million travelers every year.

Motorists traveling between the Phoenix area and Flagstaff have been using two travel lanes in each direction slotted between steep, mountainous terrain.

Heavily congested traffic in the area results in crashes and major delays during peak travel times. The I-17 improvement project aims to reduce the risk of driving on this highway for travelers and locals.

Here's everything you need to know about the I-17 improvement project.

What work is being done on I-17 north of Phoenix?

The project began in 2018 with "technical analysis, environmental assessment and public involvement," according to the project's informational website. The more than $500 million project garnered funding from sources like the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant, state highway funds appropriated by the state legislature in 2019 and federal aid with matching state highway funds.

The I-17 improvement project will:

Widen 15 miles of roadway.

Replace two bridges.

Widen 10 other bridges.

Construct approximately eight miles of flex lanes.

Why is I-17 being widened?

On weekends and holidays, traffic on the I-17 may seem unbearable for motorists. An additional lane in both the northbound and southbound lanes will help "alleviate traffic congestion," therefore reducing risk among drivers.

"We have weekend travelers, we have sometime travelers, we have people that drive it every day. I think the goal is the same: to relieve congestion and increase safety for everybody," said Joanna Bradley, the Arizona Department of Transportation's major projects assistant communications director.

What are flex lanes?

The flex lane system will be implemented to reach the project's ultimate goal of improving safety and reducing congestion for travelers. I-17 will be the first highway in Arizona to implement the flex lane system but Seattle, San Diego and Denver have found success in similar reversible lane systems.

"Flex lanes have been proven across the United States to be very influential in relieving congestion and increasing safety on heavily traveled roads," Bradley said. "That's something that ADOT looked into as an option on this project and after a lot of research, decided that that would be a good fit."

According to the project's website, these lanes will run adjacent to the existing southbound lanes for approximately eight miles between Black Canyon City and Sunset Point. Creating an additional two-lane roadway, the flex lanes are planned to be open to northbound traffic Monday through Saturday and southbound on Sunday.

If needed, the project's contractor will be working with ADOT to decide if the flex lanes will open when the roads see the heaviest traffic as these lanes will be operational throughout the week.

"For example, if after a holiday weekend, everybody is traveling south to get back to Phoenix, it's very heavy coming southbound. So, an additional lane will be able to open to relieve that congestion," Bradley said.

When will I-17 construction between Phoenix and Flagstaff finish?

While this highway improvement project has evolved over the years, the third lane in each direction between Anthem Way and Broad Canyon City is set to be completed by the end of 2024. The flex lanes are also on track to be finished in 2025.

Until the project is finished, construction will continue to cause road closures along the highway. Joanna Bradley, ADOT's major projects assistant communications director, said the best way to stay updated on changing highway access is to subscribe for email or text updates on the project website.

"It changes based on what is happening, but we do work hard to make sure that lane closures and the bigger impacts are done at night when I-17 is not as busy," Bradley said.

Sustainability

I-17 weaves between hills and mountains so widening the highway and creating additional lanes required the constructors to complete blasting. However, Bradley said the team was conscious about reusing the materials displaced in other places on the project

"It was over 60 times that they did blasting and that has been completed," Bradley said. "All of the material from the blasting is going back into the project."

According to the website, all rock removed from the controlled rock blasting areas was taken to a crushing site and transformed into material to create the base for paving new lanes.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Interstate 17 construction in Arizona: What drivers must know