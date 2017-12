A little girl hugs Hilton dos Santos, 84, in the Central Station of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Dec. 15, 2017. (MAURO PIMENTEL via Getty Images)

Santa Claus will soon be making his unbelievably fast trip around the world, delivering gifts to all of those children good enough to make his “nice” list.

In the meantime, people around globe have been celebrating their ideas of the man in red. From Finland’s Joulupukki to a sky-scraper bounding Santa in Berlin, it looks like the real Santa got a lot of great help this year.

See the photos from around the world below.

Berlin, Germany

(JOHN MACDOUGALL via Getty Images)

A man dressed as Father Christmas aka Santa Claus poses on the top of the Kollhoff tower in front of a Berlin skyline, on Dec. 17, 2017, as part of a yearly stunt before the festive season.

Seoul, South Korea

(Chung Sung-Jun via Getty Images)

A diver wearing a Santa Claus costume swims in the tank at COEX Aquarium on Dec. 10, 2017, in Seoul, South Korea.

Nairobi, Kenya

(YASUYOSHI CHIBA via Getty Images)

A participant in a Japanese singing contest wears an inflated costume of Santa Claus, on Dec. 9, 2017, at the Japan Information and Culture Center in Nairobi.

Leningrad Region, Russia

(Peter Kovalev via Getty Images)