17-year-old wounded in Seventh Ward shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old wounded in the Seventh Ward on Wednesday, April 3.
NOPD officials reported that officers responded to a call around 7:02 p.m. about a shooting in the 2300 block of A.P. Tureaud Avenue.
Southwest New Orleans flight to Orlando makes emergency landing, two reportedly injured
Officers reported a 17-year-old boy was wounded in the foot.
He was taken to a hospital by NOEMS.
No further details were released. This is an ongoing investigation.
Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Posts
BRPD: Man arrested in connection to deadly Tigerland bar fight
Meet the ‘subprime auto king’ who arranged Trump’s $175 million bond
Texas immigration law remains on hold, could shape Louisiana immigration laws
Man in custody after carjacking leads to chase, crash: New Orleans Police Department
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.