17-year-old wounded in Seventh Ward shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old wounded in the Seventh Ward on Wednesday, April 3.

NOPD officials reported that officers responded to a call around 7:02 p.m. about a shooting in the 2300 block of A.P. Tureaud Avenue.

Officers reported a 17-year-old boy was wounded in the foot.

He was taken to a hospital by NOEMS.

No further details were released. This is an ongoing investigation.

