17-year-old shot near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor on Monday night dies

A 17-year-old boy who was shot Monday night near the Inner Harbor was later declared dead at a hospital.

Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to the 200 block of East Pratt Street and found the victim with a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said. Medics transported the victim to a hospital, police said.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

At around 10:05 p.m., officers responded to a hospital to investigate a call for a walk-in shooting victim, police said.

Upon arrival, officers observed a 43-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Detectives located a crime scene in the 2400 block of Woodbrook Avenue near the border of the Penn North and Druid Heights neighborhoods.

Western District Shooting detectives responded and assumed control of the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 410-396-2477.

