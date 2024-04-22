17-year-old shot in Lebanon City, police looking for information

Lebanon City Police are looking for information about the shooting of a 17-year-old on April 20.

Police were dispatched to Good Samaritan Hospital early Saturday morning for a report of a gunshot victim who had walked into the hospital, according to a news release.

The victim, a 17-year-old male, was not cooperative, and no further details of the circumstances surrounding the incident were able to be obtained by officers.

The injuries sustained by the victim were not life-threatening.

Police are asking that anyone with information about this incident reach out to the Lebanon City Police Department through the posting on CrimeWatch, or contact Lt. Buck by calling the Lebanon City Police Department non-emergency line at 717-272-6611.

Daniel Larlham Jr. is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at DLarlham@LDNews.com or on X @djlarlham.

