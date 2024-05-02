A 17-year-old was shot and killed in Milwaukee on Wednesday, police said.

Milwaukee Police Department said in a news release that the shooting took place around 10:17 p.m. on the 3300 block of N. 28th St. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was declared dead there.

According to a Milwaukee Homicide Review Commission's homicide and nonfatal shooting database updated through March 4, Wednesday's shooting was the ninth homicide or nonfatal shooting of a child in Milwaukee in 2024. There were 147 nonfatal shootings or homicides of children 17 or younger in 2023, according to the database.

Wednesday's shooting follows three teenagers who were shot on consecutive days in Milwaukee in late April. The Journal Sentinel reported on April 24 that none of the three had died, but one teen was in serious condition.

Police said an investigation into the most recent shooting was ongoing and that they seek information on suspects. Anyone with information can contact the police at 414-935-7360 or contact them anonymously at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee shooting kills 17-year-old person on Wednesday