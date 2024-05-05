17-year-old reported missing out of South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) — A 17-year-old was reported missing out of South Salt Lake on Thursday, according to South Salt Lake Police.

Zailey Quist, 17, ran away from a residence on the 3400 block of South State St. at around 3:50 p.m. on May 2, police said.

Courtesy of South Salt Lake Police

Quist is described as 5’11”, 130 lbs, with short red hair. She was reportedly last seen wearing denim shorts, a dark sweater, and carrying a red handbag.

If you have any information regarding Quist’s whereabouts, please contact South Salt Lake Police at 801-412-3600.

No further information is available at this time.

