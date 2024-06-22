17-year-old killed in overnight shooting near The Banks, police say

A teen is dead following a Downtown shooting Saturday near The Banks, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers responded around 2:15 a.m. to Marian Spencer Way for a reported shooting, police said in a news release. When they arrived, police found 17-year-old Jackie Jackson III suffering from a gunshot wound.

Jackson was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Cincinnati police at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: The Banks shooting: Teen killed by gunfire overnight