17-year-old Inner Harbor shooting victim identified; Baltimore Police seek suspects

Baltimore Police identified Devron Tyler on Wednesday as the teen who was fatally shot near the Inner Harbor on Monday evening.

Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to the 200 block of East Pratt Street and found Tyler, 17, with a gunshot wound. Medics took him to the hospital, where he was later declared dead.

The department released photos Wednesday of possible suspects and is seeking information on them from the public. No arrests have been announced.

The shooting follows an April 9 double shooting two blocks away that refocused the city’s attention on young people gathering in public spaces such as the Inner Harbor.

During that shooting last year, officers sought to break up a fight in a crowd of about 200 people.

Mayor Brandon Scott then renewed a city curfew for young people and sent non-police teams to help teens find places to go.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.