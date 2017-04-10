17-Year-Old Girl and Boyfriend Allegedly Murder Her Grandparents

A 17-year-old girl and her 19-year-old boyfriend may be to blame for the beating death of the girl's grandparents inside their home, according to reports.

Wendy and Randall Bjorge, both 63, were found dead in their Georgia home on Saturday after out-of-state family members called police to ask them to carry out a welfare check.

The couple’s granddaughter, Cassandra Bjorge, and her boyfriend, Johnny Ryder, were reportedly barricaded inside a unit at the apartment complex in Lawrenceville Sunday morning.

According to Fox 5, Ryder also allegedly beat two of his relatives with a baseball bat late Saturday while at his mother’s house, located a mile and a half away from the murder scene.

Investigators said the assault initiated the search for the teens because a vehicle belonging to the Bjorges was found at Ryder's mother's home, according to reports.

The SWAT team was called in and the teens were apprehended after trying to commit suicide.

They were transferred to the hospital for self-inflicted wounds.

Officers reportedly attempted to contact the Bjorges at least twice during the week but were unsuccessful. After entering the home on Saturday, they found the bodies of the couple.

One was found in an upstairs bedroom while the other was found in a hallway.

"The family members hadn't heard from them in about a week, so they've been calling," Gwinnett County Officer David Smith said. "We've been out to the location before to make contact. This time, we actually entered the home."

Police said there were no signs of forced entry into the home.

