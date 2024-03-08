17-year-old fatally stabs man during fight caught on camera, North Dakota cops say

A 17-year-old is accused of fatally stabbing a man during a fight caught on camera, North Dakota police say.

The teen was charged with murder, according to the Grand Forks Police Department. If convicted, he faces life in prison without parole.

Anfernee Economy, 24, was stabbed in the “upper torso” by the teen during a fight around 3 a.m. on March 7, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

His family told The Jamestown Sun the 24-year-old man was a father with a smile that lit up the room.

Police said two groups of people who knew of each other engaged in a fight that led up to the stabbing.

A person involved in the fight caught the stabbing on video, police told Valley News Live.

Mom covers 9-month-old son’s face with blanket and kills him, Pennsylvania cops say

18-year-old could face death penalty after two found dead in vehicle, Texas cops say

Man sends neighbors over 1,000 threatening emails, Texas cops say. ‘So much hatred’