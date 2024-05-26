17-year-old dies after collapsing at Augusta Youth Development Campus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice announced the passing of a 17-year-old male at the Augusta Youth Development Campus.

Officials say the youth collapsed while playing basketball in the gymnasium around 11 a.m., Sunday, May 26. He was transported to Wellstar Medical Center, where he later died.

While there is no indication of foul play, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the incident.

