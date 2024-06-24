17-year-old died in early Saturday morning shooting in Chesapeake

The victim in a fatal shooting in Chesapeake early Saturday morning was 17 years old, police revealed Monday.

Police responded to the 3000 block of Parkside Drive, a residential area off of Stalham Road, at 3:29 a.m. Officers searched the area “thoroughly” before finding the boy, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Authorities at the scene administered first aid and the boy was then taken to a hospital, where police say he died shortly after arriving. His name has not been made public.

No further information has been made available as of Monday morning.

